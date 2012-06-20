Sysgo and Rapita Systems to partner

Rapita Systems, the on-target verification specialists, and Sysgo have signed a new partnership deal.

The new relationship allows Rapita Systems to support PikeOS, Sysgo’s SSV (Safe and Secure Virtualization Tool) in their Rapita Verification Suite (RVS) tools. PikeOS is a real-time operating system (RTOS) with a virtualization platform and an Eclipse-based integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded systems. It enables multiple operating system interfaces, called Personalities, to work safely and securely on separate sets of resources within a single machine.



“We believe combining the benefits of Sysgo tools with our Rapita Verification Suite is the most logical way to meet customer needs”, said Guillem Bernat, CEO, Rapita Systems. “Sysgo’s commitment in delivering useful features required by different industry sectors makes us very proud to have them on board with our company.”



“We are pleased to work closely with an on-target verification specialist. The collaboration with Rapita Systems will help our customers to optimize their projects by combining the unique features of our PikeOS with the Rapita Verification Suite”, said Jacques Brygier, VP Marketing at Sysgo.