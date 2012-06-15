Rutronik is European partner for emtrion

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH distributes the portfolio of RISC-based CPU modules, developer kits and single-board computers from software and development specialist emtrion.

"emtrion is renowned for its outstanding software and development support. In addition, the diverse board solutions, with their long-term availability, and the reciprocal partnership with Renesas, make emtrion the perfect partner for Rutronik", explains Mario Klug, Product Sales Manager for Storage, Displays & Boards at Rutronik.



Angela Lourenco, Sales Engineer at emtrion, adds "Our products find their perfect complement here, from storage components and displays to industrial monitors and main boards. This portfolio enables Rutronik to position itself as a solution provider and first point of contact for embedded systems."