Data Respons wins medical contract

Data Respons has been awarded a contract worth NOK 7 million from a company within the medical industry in Denmark. The agreement covers serial delivery of computer solutions embedded into the customer's end product.

The order volume will be delivered over the next years and there is an option for additional deliveries in the contract.



- This contract is a perfect example of our business model, with strong local customer focus and a solid global partner network. This contract also confirms the long-term relationship we have with our customers and we are proud to be able to assist with a new generation of this product, says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.