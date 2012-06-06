Mentor receives certification for TSMC 20nm process

Mentor Graphics's Calibre physical verification platform is available for TSMC’s 20nm manufacturing process. TSMC has given Phase I Certification to Mentor’s Calibre, certifying it for TSMC design rule manuals (DRMs) and SPICE models.

Current certifications address elements of the Calibre platform including innovative patterning, DRC, LVS and extraction. The Calibre platform is now available to customers to support their early 20nm design efforts.



“The 20nm node raises new design and verification challenges,” said Joseph Sawicki, vice president and general manager of the Design-to-Silicon division at Mentor Graphics. “The interdependence of design and manufacturing is greater than ever. Mentor will continue collaborating with TSMC to help ensure a successful market transition to 20nm and beyond.”



The Calibre platform for 20nm includes pattern matching facilities for advanced design rule definition and litho hotspot pre-filtering. It also includes the advanced fill capabilities of Calibre SmartFill, which supports multi-layer fill shapes and user-defined fill cells that are automatically inserted into a layout based on analysis of the design.



“We have had a long term partnership with Mentor Calibre and appreciate the advanced capabilities of the Calibre platform,” said Suk Lee, TSMC senior director, Design Infrastructure Marketing Division. “Certification is part of TSMC’s phased approach to design ecosystem readiness. The DRM and models correspond to the first step of our overall Open Innovation Platform efforts for the 20nm process.”