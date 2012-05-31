Sysgo appoints OTSL as Japanese distributor

Sysgo has appointed OTSL, a supplier of expertise and services to the developers of embedded safety-critical and high-integrity systems, as its distributor in Japan.

Already present in Japan for many years, Sysgo and OTSL have established a new partnership aimed at increasing the adoption of Sysgo’s solutions in this market. OTSL has developed a deep expertise in the embedded/real-time domain, especially in key Sysgo sectors - those requiring a high level of reliability.



“We selected OTSL because its focus on the safety-critical and high-reliability embedded sector makes it an ideal distribution partner for the demanding Japanese market,” said Knut Degen, Founder and COO of Sysgo. “We know the OTSL team reputation and competence and are therefore confident in their ability to support their customers who will choose our products.”



OTSL will be distributing PikeOS, an embedded systems platform where multiple virtual machines can run simultaneously in a secure environment, which is also the first commercial implementation of the SSV (Safe and Secure Virtualization) concept. Also part of the distribution agreement are the other products of Sysgo’s port-folio: ELinOS Industrial Grade Linux, Portable AFDX, the first completely genuine software implementation of AFDX (Avionics Full-Duplex Switched Ethernet) used in civil and military aerospace programs, and the complementary range of board support packages.



“Sysgo has proved its leadership in providing innovative solutions for the industry sectors requiring the highest levels of safety and security,” said Shoji Hatano, CEO of OTSL. “We think that Sysgo’s product portfolio fits perfectly with the Japanese industry requirements and are proud to represent Sysgo to our customers.”