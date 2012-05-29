Ansys to acquire Esterel

Ansys signed a definitive agreement whereby ANSYS will acquire Esterel Technologies for a cash purchase price of approximately euro 42 million (or approximately US$53 million), subject to certain working capital adjustments at close.

The agreement also includes retention provisions for key members of management and employees. Headquartered in Elancourt, France, Esterel has about 80 employees and reported revenues of approximately euro 15 million for fiscal year 2011. The transaction, currently anticipated to close in the third calendar quarter of 2012, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.



"We are very excited about the model-based embedded code simulation and production solutions Esterel adds to Ansys, as well as the quality of its 230 global top-tier customers," said Jim Cashman, president and CEO of Ansys.