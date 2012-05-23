Kontron with new major shareholder

Triton acquires around thirteen percent of the shares of German embedded specialist Kontron AG.

Triton has acquired a 12.87 percent stake in Kontron, the company said on Wednesday. According to Triton an acquisition of additional shares in Kontron AG depends on the development of the share price. Triton is not intending to become a controlling shareholder of Kontron AG.



The Board of Directors of Kontron AG welcomes Triton as a new major shareholder of Kontron AG in addition to Warburg Pincus.



Triton focuses on companies in the German and northern European region.