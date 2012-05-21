AMD 'Trinity' makes debut in Embedded

© AMD

AMD launched the AMD Embedded R-Series accelerated processing unit (APU) platform.

Advantech-Innocore – System solution for high-performance casino gaming applications

Axiomtek – High-performance MiniITX motherboard

Congatec – High-performance COM Express module

DFI -- High-performance COM Express module

iBase – System solution for high-performance digital signage applications

J&W IPC – Custom form factor embedded motherboard with support for up to 10 DisplayPort displays

Quixant – System solution for high-performance casino gaming applications

SHENZHEN XINZHIXIN- High-performance MiniITX motherboard

The AMD Embedded R-Series APU combines the new 'Piledriver' CPU architecture, an evolution of the 'Bulldozer' architecture, with discrete-class, DirectX 11-capable AMD Radeon 7000 Series graphics in a heterogeneous multicore embedded processing platform.“AMD pioneered the embedded APU to offer our customers a high-performance, power-efficient, small form-factor embedded processor,” said Buddy Broeker, director, AMD Embedded Solutions. “With the AMD Embedded R-Series, we are taking our APU technology to the next level. By leveraging its seamlessly integrated heterogeneous system architecture, developers can tap into a high-performance and efficient parallel processing engine to accelerate their graphics- and compute-intensive applications, all while using industry-standard libraries such as OpenCL and DirectCompute.”The R-Series comes with up to four of AMD’s latest Piledriver x86 cores and 384 parallel compute units. Furthermore, AMD will guarantee a 5 availability and offers a dedicated embedded service group.AMD targets a wide range of uses for the chips such as Digital Signage, Casino Gaming, Video Conferencing, Point-of-Sale, Medical Imaging or Surveillance & Security. For applications that benefit from multiple displays, such as casino gaming or video walls in digital signage, the AMD Embedded R-Series APU supports connection to four independent displays, which can be utilized to display four independent video feeds or a single video feed distributed across a four-panel display. By adding a discrete AMD Radeon Embedded graphics card to the system, the number of independent displays can increase up to 101.A few embedded companies have already signed up to incorporate the new platform in future designs.“AMD’s embedded technologies are an important part of our strategy in developing a broad range of powerful solutions across a variety of industries including infotainment, medical imaging and more,” said, Dirk Finstel, CTO of Kontron. “We are excited about taking full advantage of the more powerful AMD Embedded R-Series APUs in our designs.”