© AMD Embedded | May 21, 2012
AMD 'Trinity' makes debut in Embedded
AMD launched the AMD Embedded R-Series accelerated processing unit (APU) platform.
The AMD Embedded R-Series APU combines the new 'Piledriver' CPU architecture, an evolution of the 'Bulldozer' architecture, with discrete-class, DirectX 11-capable AMD Radeon 7000 Series graphics in a heterogeneous multicore embedded processing platform.
The R-Series comes with up to four of AMD’s latest Piledriver x86 cores and 384 parallel compute units. Furthermore, AMD will guarantee a 5 availability and offers a dedicated embedded service group.
AMD targets a wide range of uses for the chips such as Digital Signage, Casino Gaming, Video Conferencing, Point-of-Sale, Medical Imaging or Surveillance & Security. For applications that benefit from multiple displays, such as casino gaming or video walls in digital signage, the AMD Embedded R-Series APU supports connection to four independent displays, which can be utilized to display four independent video feeds or a single video feed distributed across a four-panel display. By adding a discrete AMD Radeon Embedded graphics card to the system, the number of independent displays can increase up to 101.
A few embedded companies have already signed up to incorporate the new platform in future designs.
“AMD’s embedded technologies are an important part of our strategy in developing a broad range of powerful solutions across a variety of industries including infotainment, medical imaging and more,” said, Dirk Finstel, CTO of Kontron. “We are excited about taking full advantage of the more powerful AMD Embedded R-Series APUs in our designs.”
© AMD“AMD pioneered the embedded APU to offer our customers a high-performance, power-efficient, small form-factor embedded processor,” said Buddy Broeker, director, AMD Embedded Solutions. “With the AMD Embedded R-Series, we are taking our APU technology to the next level. By leveraging its seamlessly integrated heterogeneous system architecture, developers can tap into a high-performance and efficient parallel processing engine to accelerate their graphics- and compute-intensive applications, all while using industry-standard libraries such as OpenCL and DirectCompute.”
- Advantech-Innocore – System solution for high-performance casino gaming applications
- Axiomtek – High-performance MiniITX motherboard
- Congatec – High-performance COM Express module
- DFI -- High-performance COM Express module
- iBase – System solution for high-performance digital signage applications
- J&W IPC – Custom form factor embedded motherboard with support for up to 10 DisplayPort displays
- Quixant – System solution for high-performance casino gaming applications
- SHENZHEN XINZHIXIN- High-performance MiniITX motherboard
