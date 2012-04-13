Embedded | April 13, 2012
Board bring-up solution for Haswell designs
ASSET's board bring-up solution first to validate, test and debug designs using the Intel microarchitecture code named Haswell.
"Board bring-up is a process whereby prototype circuit boards are iteratively tested, validated and debugged in preparation for volume manufacturing," said Tim Caffee, ASSET's vice president of board validation. "These iterative prototype spins can take months or in some cases years. Because it integrates a suite of software-based tools in one environment, the ScanWorks platform's board bring-up solution can reduce the number of spins of a design and shorten each board spin cycle, greatly accelerating a product's time-to-money. No other tool provides designers such real-time insight into system failures due to hardware, firmware and software interactions."
"With the increasing complexity of new designs, design cycles can get longer and longer unless design engineers have better tools," said Caffee. "It is critically important to get boards to volume manufacturing production as quickly as possible. When the board design and introduction cycle lengthens, products can miss the market window or be rendered obsolete by newer, more powerful chips."
ScanWorks boundary-scan test verifies the structural integrity of the circuit board assembly. ScanWorks processor-controlled debug and test reads all registers, memory and I/O of the platform for hardware, firmware and software troubleshooting. And ScanWorks HSIO validates the signal integrity on the high-speed memory and I/O buses on the design.
Pricing and Availability
ScanWorks board bring-up will be available in the second quarter of 2012 from ASSET InterTech and its distributors. Pricing for a base level ScanWorks platform for embedded instruments begins at USD 12'000.
