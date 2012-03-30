Embedded | March 30, 2012
Sysgo selected by Sirio Panel
Sysgo selected by Sirio Panel for Avionics Equipment running AFDX application.
Sysgo's DO-178B certified software-based AFDX (Avionics Full-Duplex Switched Ethernet) solution has been selected by Sirio Panel for an actual avionics application running on Freescale’s QorIQ dual-core P2020 architecture.
The Sirio Panel equipment is a Data Transfer Device (DTD) system that provides a mass storage function for avionics systems. During in-flight operations avionics systems send data to the DTD and request data from the DTD. Data are exchanged via different communication busses using ARINC 615A, TFTP (Trivial File Transfer Protocol), FTP (File Transfer Protocol) and NFS (Network File Server) network protocols.
Management of data stored in the DTD non-volatile area can be performed during on-ground operations for maintenance purpose. The DTD provides different connection ports to host Compact Flash, Secure Digital, AFDX, Ethernet, WLAN and USB external devices.
Once an external device is connected to the DTD equipment, it is possible to transfer files between the external device and the internal storage area, except for the AFDX port that directly connects to the avionics equipment internal AFDX network. The DTD equipment provides an LCD display and a keyboard to implement an HMI function to manage file transfer operations. During in-flight conditions DTD external ports are disabled in order to avoid interaction with avionics systems.
This DTD avionics equipment is based on Freescale’s QorIQ dual-core P2020 communications processor. One core of the P2020 runs ELinOS, the industrial embedded Linux product from Sysgo, and the other core is dedicated to an AFDX End-System, a DO-178B certifiable software-based technology from Sysgo.
“We are very pleased to benefit from Sysgo’s technology and expertise for this actual avionics equipment,” said Mr Patrizio Bollini, Marketing and Programs Director at Sirio Panel. “Sysgo offers a perfect complementary port-folio to our platforms with field-proven RTOSs and a unique software-based AFDX implementation that has already been DO-178B certified”.
