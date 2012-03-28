Embedded | March 28, 2012
Bombardier's BSP certified CENELEC EN50128
Green Hills Software completes BSP safety certification for Bombardier train control management system – MITRAC.
Green Hills Software has completed a CENELEC EN 50128 certification program for Bombardier Transportation. The program covered the creation and certification of a safety BSP (board support package) for the Central Computer Unit-Safe (CCU-S) in Bombardier’s Train Control Management System (TCMS) MITRAC.
Igor Savicic, Head of TCMS, Propulsion & Controls, Bombardier Transportation, commented, “Green Hills Software has been extremely supportive, meeting and exceeding project schedules and proving their ability to flex with the changing demands of the program. Green Hills Software’s commitment to share the risk and guarantee delivery is testament to the company’s confidence in its products and the capabilities of its BSP development team.”
The MITRAC TCMS uses the Green Hills Platform for Industrial Safety, which incorporates the IEC 61508 SIL 3 and CENELEC EN 50128 safety-certified INTEGRITY real-time operating system (RTOS) and the MULTI integrated development environment (IDE).
Christopher Smith, vice president of marketing, Green Hills Software, comments, “Unlike standard BSPs, which mainly comprise drivers, the vast majority of code in a specialised safety BSP is assigned for safety functionality. The fact that the INTEGRITY RTOS is pre-certified, together with our extensive in-house experience of safety certifications, meant that we could approach this project with absolute confidence. Green Hills Software has built its reputation on delivering trusted and reliable software for safety-critical applications so we are accustomed to the requirements of these systems.”
EN 50128 Standard
A derivative of IEC 61508, EN 50128 is the European standard for railway applications – communications, signalling and processing systems. As system safety monitoring increases, the task of certification can become increasingly complex. This is due to the manner in which individual functions are handled by separate computer boards, in order to prevent a failure in a non-safety element compromising a safety-critical element of the system. The outcome of this traditional approach is that each carriage on a train might require up to 50 boards in its control system.
