Anglia joins European sales network for Advantech

Anglia Embedded has been appointed as UK and Ireland embedded channel distribution partner for Advantech, with effect from 31 March 2012.

“Advantech completes Anglia Embedded’s full house of technologies from the world leading brands,” said Steve Rawlins, CEO at Anglia. “Anglia Embedded can now offer its customers a full portfolio of system components sourced from the world’s top brands, spanning displays, communications and SBCs.”



“We are pleased to welcome Anglia to the Advantech family of resellers,” said Bart de Vreese, European Channel Sales Director at Advantech. He continued, “The experience and knowledge of Anglia’s staff is what truly sets them apart. Adding the Advantech Embedded Core range to its display and connectivity product lines will enable Anglia to offer a full solution to its customers, enhancing its commitment to understand, apply and deliver.”