Rutronik becomes a distributor for Supermicro

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH will distribute Super Micro Computer, Inc. products in Europe. This includes Supermicro's complete portfolio of servers, workstations, blades, and storage, networking and embedded solutions.

“Supermicro is well known as a provider of high performance, high efficiency Server Building Block Solutions. Supermicro is expanding its portfolio to provide embedded solutions for the Industrial Automation and Controls Markets with the extended life support. Supermicro products complement our products perfectly,” said Mario Klug, Product Sales Manager Storage, Displays & Boards at Rutronik.



“We welcome Rutronik as our new partner in Europe. Working together we will expand our reach across the region in the Embedded Server and Industrial PC markets and complement their existing line of Supermicro products. Our customers will benefit from Rutronik’s extensive technical expertise, service and support targeted to the industrial market,” said Perry Hayes, President, Supermicro, Netherlands BV.