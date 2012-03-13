©dr911-dreamstime.com

Elektrobit close down in Espoo

Elektrobit is to close down its Wireless Business Segment site in Espoo (Finland).

EB (Elektrobit) plans to close its Wireless Business Segment site in Espoo and consolidate operations in Finland in its larger units in Oulu, Kajaani and Tampere.



EB is to engage in personnel negotiations with the Espoo site personnel. The negotiations concern 25 employees.



Should the negotiations result in closure of the site, EB intends to offer positions for each employee at other sites in Finland. EB has approximately 500 employees in Finland.