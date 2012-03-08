Goepel electronic joins ARM Connected Community

Goepel electronic is a new member in the ARM Connected Community, the industry’s largest ecosystem of ARM technology-based products and services.

“We proudly announce having joined the big ARM Connected Community family, because this has been a highly important strategic step towards our goal to provide best test and programming technologies to an ever wider range of industry leading Companies”, says Stefan Meissner, PR Manager with Goepel electronic. “Using our VarioTAP technology, ARM architecture applicants can combine emulation tests with Boundary Scan tests, high-speed programming and PLD programming based on a single multivalent system platform. That means an increase in efficiency as well as cost reduction.”



“The Connected Community is all about companies working together to provide the most complete solutions in the shortest possible time. By joining the Community, which now comprises more than 900 companies, Goepel electronic increases the large portfolio of skills, products and services that are centered around the ARM architecture, and currently available to developers worldwide,” said Lori Kate Smith, Sr. Manager Community Programs for ARM.