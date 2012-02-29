Real-Time Systems and Kontron sign agreement

Real-Time Systems GmbH and Kontron sign global distribution agreement for RTS Hypervisor.

Real-Time Systems GmbH have signed a global distribution agreement for the RTS Hypervisor with Kontron.



The agreement solidifies the direction of Real-Time Systems to align itself globally with leading turnkey solution providers to further the adoption of its unique hard real-time virtualization solution. "We are very excited to enter into this global partnership with Kontron" said Gerd Lammers, CEO and President of Real-Time Systems GmbH. "Their leadership in in the embedded market, combined with RTS Hypervisor technology will enable customers to obtain turnkey solutions thus drastically reducing their Time-to-Market”.



“Embedded system configurations with real-time hypervisors can be complex and sometimes not just a plug & play scenario. Consequently, customers need support for hardware and software ideally from a single source,” said Werner Ressle, Director of Software & Software Services of Kontron AG.



“The cooperation with Real-Time Systems enables us to provide customers with a convenient out-of-the-box experience and they can now receive our embedded hardware platforms bundled with a pre-configured RTS Hypervisor including operating system licenses of their choice.”