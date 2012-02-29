Embedded | February 29, 2012
General Dynamics UK selects Green Hills Software
General Dynamics UK selects Green Hills Software for British Army’s Specialist Vehicle Programme.
Green Hills Software 's INTEGRITY real-time operating system (RTOS) has been chosen by General Dynamics UK as the operating system software for all the mission-critical computers of the Scout Specialist Vehicles (SV) programme, which General Dynamics UK is developing during the demonstration phase of the programme. Green Hills Software’s MULTI integrated development environment (IDE) has also been selected to build the application code that runs on top of the INTEGRITY operating system on all the computer subsystems in the vehicle.
Scout SV is a new generation military armored vehicle family that comprises several variants built on a common base platform. Initial variants include the Scout reconnaissance vehicle, Recce Armored Personnel Carrier, repair vehicle, and recovery vehicle. All will share an open electronic architecture, making the Scout SV fleet easier to maintain, simplifying user training and playing a key role in lowering costs throughout the planned 30-year life of the vehicles.
The four main electronic subsystems on Scout SV will use Intel Core i5 and Core i7 multicore architectures running Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY RTOS and each has its own display. These are used by the driver, commander and gunner; and there is one additional terminal.
The subsystems support all critical services including driving controls, defensive aids, navigation tools, ‘friend or foe’ recognition and visual displays. The latter can receive live feeds from up to seven video cameras and real-time performance is essential in order to avoid motion sickness that can result from inconsistencies between visually and physically perceived information.
Christopher Smith, vice president marketing, Green Hills Software, said, “INTEGRITY is field-proven in the most demanding military and avionics applications on land, sea and air. We are very pleased to be involved in the SV program, which will afford the highest level of protection and support to British soldiers and, potentially, to those of other allied forces around the world.”
The demonstration phase of the project will see the development of seven prototypes for the Scout reconnaissance vehicle and supporting variants.
Scout SV is a new generation military armored vehicle family that comprises several variants built on a common base platform. Initial variants include the Scout reconnaissance vehicle, Recce Armored Personnel Carrier, repair vehicle, and recovery vehicle. All will share an open electronic architecture, making the Scout SV fleet easier to maintain, simplifying user training and playing a key role in lowering costs throughout the planned 30-year life of the vehicles.
The four main electronic subsystems on Scout SV will use Intel Core i5 and Core i7 multicore architectures running Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY RTOS and each has its own display. These are used by the driver, commander and gunner; and there is one additional terminal.
The subsystems support all critical services including driving controls, defensive aids, navigation tools, ‘friend or foe’ recognition and visual displays. The latter can receive live feeds from up to seven video cameras and real-time performance is essential in order to avoid motion sickness that can result from inconsistencies between visually and physically perceived information.
Christopher Smith, vice president marketing, Green Hills Software, said, “INTEGRITY is field-proven in the most demanding military and avionics applications on land, sea and air. We are very pleased to be involved in the SV program, which will afford the highest level of protection and support to British soldiers and, potentially, to those of other allied forces around the world.”
The demonstration phase of the project will see the development of seven prototypes for the Scout reconnaissance vehicle and supporting variants.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments