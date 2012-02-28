Embedded | February 28, 2012
Arrow organise European activities
Arrow Electronics combines Embedded and OEM Computing Solutions support in Europe.
Arrow Electronics Inc. has transitioned its embedded computing solutions support to its established Original Equipment Manufacturer Computing Solutions team in Europe.
“Previously, embedded computing solutions support was provided by Arrow Components sales representatives whose responsibilities also included providing ordering support and coordination of design, assembly, integration and inventory services for electronic components used in our customers’ products,” said Eric Schuck, president of Arrow’s Components business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
“Transitioning our embedded computing solutions services and support to our OEM Computing Solutions team enables Arrow Components sales representatives to provide more focused support around their areas of expertise, and it ensures that customers receive a high level of expertise and support in the high-growth embedded computing solutions market.”
Arrow’s OCS team comprises approximately 120 embedded computing solutions specialists in 20 countries throughout EMEA. The team includes regional sales representatives, technical experts and product specialists.
“Arrow successfully transitioned its embedded computing business to the OEM Computing Solutions team in the Americas in 2010 and we believe this model will best serve Arrow’s customers in Europe as well,” said Achim Apel, director of Arrow’s OCS business in EMEA. “Through this action, customers will receive dedicated support for embedded computing solutions from a team with deep expertise and extensive resources in this market.”
