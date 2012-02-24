Special treats from Toradex

© Toradex

Toradex will hand out a limited a limited number of Performance Kits, consisting of the Colibri T20 embedded computer module - based on the Nvidia Tegra 2 processor - and a corresponding Iris Carrier Board during Embedded World 2012 in Nuremberg next week.

Hall 1; Stand 237

Hall 4; Stand 135

Hall 4A; Stand 404 (with Nvidia)

Hall 5; Stand 340 (with Microsoft)

© NuernbergMesse/Frank Boxler

What you will have to do to take one of them home? A donation of EUR 20 to The Red Cross.Unique in the embedded industry, Toradex is entirely debt-free and wholly-owned by the company founders and key employees. Founded in Switzerland, the company’s network stretches across the globe, with subsidiaries in the USA, China, India and Vietnam. And its engineers will have some new products to discuss at Embedded World 2012.- The Colibri T20 is capable of cold booting Windows CE in a sensational 480 milliseconds with full 3D OpenGL support.- Toradex is also announcing the first ever quad-core ARM computer module design based on the Nvidia Tegra3 Cortex A9 MP Core with NEON. It integrates an Nvidia GeForce GPU with 2D/3D graphics engines, allowing HD video encode/decode with extremely low power video playback and dual independent display support with VGA, RGB and HDMI interfaces.