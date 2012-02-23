Embedded | February 23, 2012
EADS/Airbus licenses Sysgo as official ADFX supplier
Sysgo announced the signature of a licensing contract with EADS Group for the Avionics Full-Duplex Switched Ethernet (AFDX).
Avionics Full-Duplex Switched Ethernet (AFDX) is a standardized high-quality data network that provides guaranteed bandwidth and secure communications. It has been developed by Airbus for its new-generation airliners, starting with A380 jetliner and became a de-facto standard for networking in avionics as defined in ARINC-664. It can be tailored to an aircraft’s avionics configuration while offering simultaneous emission and reception up to 100 Mbit/sec., and it handles the routing and regulation of traffic by active elements.
“We are happy to see SYSGO joining our licensing program,” said Wulf Hoeflich, Head of Technology Licensing at EADS/Airbus. “The EADS Technology License gives access to the AFDX-IP and trademark owned by Airbus and ensures that the implementation is vetted and ready for transfer, with processes that guarantee compliance with company regulations and governmental controls.”
The software based AFDX solutions from SYSGO is one of the first DO-178B qualified implementation of the market. The implementation in software offers design possibilities that hardware solutions cannot provide. Software AFDX is portable, more flexible and much more affordable compared to the currently used ASICs. Portable AFDX consists of the AFDX Node implementation and the very small footprint host driver.
ICMP and SNMP run on the AFDX Node, which gain more processing time for other tasks. The AFDX Node configuration is based on a simple CSV text file that allows the use of standard tools for configuration editing and also eases the automated conversion of existing AFDX configurations. SYSGO´s software AFDX avoids the high design risks and extensive development costs of a hardware solution and provides the opportunity to incorporate customer ideas and be ready for future challenges and future projects.
“SYSGO has developed innovative technologies for the safety and security applications that are now well recognized by the avionics industry,” said Michael Tiedemann, CEO of SYSGO. “This agreement with EADS was therefore a natural move for us and reinforces our development strategy around leading technologies. Our software based AFDX solutions is another evidence of our commitment to innovation allied with high quality and standards compliance”.
“We are happy to see SYSGO joining our licensing program,” said Wulf Hoeflich, Head of Technology Licensing at EADS/Airbus. “The EADS Technology License gives access to the AFDX-IP and trademark owned by Airbus and ensures that the implementation is vetted and ready for transfer, with processes that guarantee compliance with company regulations and governmental controls.”
The software based AFDX solutions from SYSGO is one of the first DO-178B qualified implementation of the market. The implementation in software offers design possibilities that hardware solutions cannot provide. Software AFDX is portable, more flexible and much more affordable compared to the currently used ASICs. Portable AFDX consists of the AFDX Node implementation and the very small footprint host driver.
ICMP and SNMP run on the AFDX Node, which gain more processing time for other tasks. The AFDX Node configuration is based on a simple CSV text file that allows the use of standard tools for configuration editing and also eases the automated conversion of existing AFDX configurations. SYSGO´s software AFDX avoids the high design risks and extensive development costs of a hardware solution and provides the opportunity to incorporate customer ideas and be ready for future challenges and future projects.
“SYSGO has developed innovative technologies for the safety and security applications that are now well recognized by the avionics industry,” said Michael Tiedemann, CEO of SYSGO. “This agreement with EADS was therefore a natural move for us and reinforces our development strategy around leading technologies. Our software based AFDX solutions is another evidence of our commitment to innovation allied with high quality and standards compliance”.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments