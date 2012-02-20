Avnet Memec appoints to applications engineering team

Avnet Memec appointed Jan Nordling as its new applications engineer for the Nordic and Estonia regions.

“To support strong growth in the Nordic and Estonia regions, Avnet Memec needs to expand its technical support team further,” commented Jan Malmgren, Nordic Sales Director for Avnet Memec. “Jan has outstanding experience supporting advanced processor designs as well as a background in ZigBee, Bluetooth, WLAN and USB technologies, which makes him the perfect candidate to accelerate our growth throughout the region.”



Jan joins Avnet Memec from NXP where he worked as a Senior FAE supporting ARM-based microcontrollers and processors for the distribution market. He will be based in Avnet Memec’s office in Sundbyberg near Stockholm and will provide design support to customers throughout the Nordic region and Estonia.