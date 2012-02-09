Adlink buys LiPPERT

Adlink Technology has acquired 100% of shares in LiPPERT Embedded Computers GmbH in Germany for approximately 7 Euro million.

The decision was at a board meeting held on Jan. 19, 2012.



Established in 1987 and located in Mannheim, Germany, LiPPERT has around 40 employees with a predominantly R&D and technical background and has extensive experience in the design and manufacture of quality embedded PC systems for rugged environments.



Jim Liu, CEO of ADLINK, stated, "By leveraging LiPPERT's solid design methodology and process, the overall quality of ADLINK's embedded PC products can be effectively improved and better applied to a variety of environment-critical markets. Furthermore, the synergy of this acquisition with respect to production, costs, market development and product comprehensiveness will be brought into full play. With the addition of LiPPERT’s technical team, ADLINK will be able to provide better support to its customers in Europe and increase its global market share in module computing."



ADLINK has appointed Mr. Peter Lippert as Vice President in charge of the Global Module Computing Product Segment. "In order to enhance competitiveness and growth, I've decided to sell. At the same time, we can now focus attention on new customer groups," said Peter Lippert, CEO of LiPPERT Embedded Computers. "There was no financial pressure nor health concerns affecting the sale," he continued. "ADLINK is strengthened by the acquisition of LiPPERT Embedded Computers in the areas of PC/104, Computer-on-Modules and Embedded Motherboards. We complement each other very well."



"Initially, nothing will change at LiPPERT. Our products will continue to be manufactured in Germany, and I am staying on at the company," said Peter Lippert. ADLINK also improves with the takeover, with strengthened technical services and relationships with trading partners in Europe. ADLINK and LiPPERT will continue to be represented by the same company in various regions such as Scandinavia and Russia.