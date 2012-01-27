Synapse Wireless signed with Arrow

Synapse Wireless signed an agreement with Arrow Electronics for the global distribution of Synapse's Machine-to-Machine (M2M) solutions based on the SNAP network platform.

"Synapse's SNAP wireless network is a highly versatile connectivity stack that can run on almost any protocol, from Ethernet to USB to Wireless 802.15.4," said David West, vice president of supplier marketing and asset management for Arrow Electronics. "Synapse is a solid addition to our line card, and will be highly synergistic with our existing embedded and connectivity suppliers."



"We are constantly amazed at both the variety and speed at which SNAP-based wireless applications are being designed for M2M applications," said Wade Patterson, CEO of Synapse Wireless. "SNAP has been a springboard for entire new markets, as well as providing a tremendous advantage when upgrading existing product portfolios with intelligence and Internet connectivity."