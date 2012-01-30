Green Hills partners with Clemson University

Green Hills Software is key technology partner in Clemson University’s Reconfigurable Digital Cockpit Program.

Green Hills Software and the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR), have announced Green Hills Software’s role as a technology partner in CU-ICAR’s Deep Orange 2 reconfigurable vehicle cockpit that will showcase the future in digital cockpit experience. This technology provides a glimpse into how drivers can safely and reliably interact with their vehicle’s features.



The Deep Orange 2 (the second in a series of vehicle prototypes) focuses on the development and implementation of a digital reconfigurable vehicle cockpit. It demonstrates a personalized, inter-generational driver-vehicle interaction with numerous controls, including infotainment, climate control and driver information with user preferences stored on a cloud server. It provides automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers radically new customization features inherent in the technology implementation.



Another key aspect of this program is the secure and reliable way consolidation of on-board CPUs is accomplished through the use of Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY® Multivisor™ virtualization solution. Such CPU consolidation not only provides the foundation to save hundreds of dollars per vehicle in electronics cost, but it also delivers a proven method for consolidating vehicle functions at varying levels of criticality while supporting maximum system security. The result of this offering with its advancements in processor consolidation is a personalized, inter-generational driver interaction with various vehicle, infotainment, and climate controls.



“We are pleased that Green Hills Software is bringing its expertise and advancements in secure, reliable virtualization technology to the CU-ICAR Deep Orange programme,” stated Paul Venhovens, BMW Endowed Chair in Automotive Systems Integration at CU-ICAR.” In selecting Green Hills secure operating systems and INTEGRITY Multivisor technologies, integrated and optimized on Intel’s advanced Atom processor platform, Clemson’s team has not only focused on delivering true advancements in driver interaction but is doing so in a commercially deployable manner that significantly reduces vehicle electronics cost while increasing both system reliability and security.”



“Green Hills is delighted to be a key part of the CU-ICAR’s Deep Orange programme efforts to advance the driver experience when interfacing with the vehicle cockpit,” commented Dan Mender, vice president, business development, Green Hills Software. “Our many years of successful development and deployment in vehicle electronics that demand the highest levels of safety, security and performance, bring significant depth of commercial experience to the effort.”