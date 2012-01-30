Embedded | January 30, 2012
Green Hills partners with Clemson University
Green Hills Software is key technology partner in Clemson University’s Reconfigurable Digital Cockpit Program.
Green Hills Software and the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR), have announced Green Hills Software’s role as a technology partner in CU-ICAR’s Deep Orange 2 reconfigurable vehicle cockpit that will showcase the future in digital cockpit experience. This technology provides a glimpse into how drivers can safely and reliably interact with their vehicle’s features.
The Deep Orange 2 (the second in a series of vehicle prototypes) focuses on the development and implementation of a digital reconfigurable vehicle cockpit. It demonstrates a personalized, inter-generational driver-vehicle interaction with numerous controls, including infotainment, climate control and driver information with user preferences stored on a cloud server. It provides automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers radically new customization features inherent in the technology implementation.
Another key aspect of this program is the secure and reliable way consolidation of on-board CPUs is accomplished through the use of Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY® Multivisor™ virtualization solution. Such CPU consolidation not only provides the foundation to save hundreds of dollars per vehicle in electronics cost, but it also delivers a proven method for consolidating vehicle functions at varying levels of criticality while supporting maximum system security. The result of this offering with its advancements in processor consolidation is a personalized, inter-generational driver interaction with various vehicle, infotainment, and climate controls.
“We are pleased that Green Hills Software is bringing its expertise and advancements in secure, reliable virtualization technology to the CU-ICAR Deep Orange programme,” stated Paul Venhovens, BMW Endowed Chair in Automotive Systems Integration at CU-ICAR.” In selecting Green Hills secure operating systems and INTEGRITY Multivisor technologies, integrated and optimized on Intel’s advanced Atom processor platform, Clemson’s team has not only focused on delivering true advancements in driver interaction but is doing so in a commercially deployable manner that significantly reduces vehicle electronics cost while increasing both system reliability and security.”
“Green Hills is delighted to be a key part of the CU-ICAR’s Deep Orange programme efforts to advance the driver experience when interfacing with the vehicle cockpit,” commented Dan Mender, vice president, business development, Green Hills Software. “Our many years of successful development and deployment in vehicle electronics that demand the highest levels of safety, security and performance, bring significant depth of commercial experience to the effort.”
The Deep Orange 2 (the second in a series of vehicle prototypes) focuses on the development and implementation of a digital reconfigurable vehicle cockpit. It demonstrates a personalized, inter-generational driver-vehicle interaction with numerous controls, including infotainment, climate control and driver information with user preferences stored on a cloud server. It provides automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers radically new customization features inherent in the technology implementation.
Another key aspect of this program is the secure and reliable way consolidation of on-board CPUs is accomplished through the use of Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY® Multivisor™ virtualization solution. Such CPU consolidation not only provides the foundation to save hundreds of dollars per vehicle in electronics cost, but it also delivers a proven method for consolidating vehicle functions at varying levels of criticality while supporting maximum system security. The result of this offering with its advancements in processor consolidation is a personalized, inter-generational driver interaction with various vehicle, infotainment, and climate controls.
“We are pleased that Green Hills Software is bringing its expertise and advancements in secure, reliable virtualization technology to the CU-ICAR Deep Orange programme,” stated Paul Venhovens, BMW Endowed Chair in Automotive Systems Integration at CU-ICAR.” In selecting Green Hills secure operating systems and INTEGRITY Multivisor technologies, integrated and optimized on Intel’s advanced Atom processor platform, Clemson’s team has not only focused on delivering true advancements in driver interaction but is doing so in a commercially deployable manner that significantly reduces vehicle electronics cost while increasing both system reliability and security.”
“Green Hills is delighted to be a key part of the CU-ICAR’s Deep Orange programme efforts to advance the driver experience when interfacing with the vehicle cockpit,” commented Dan Mender, vice president, business development, Green Hills Software. “Our many years of successful development and deployment in vehicle electronics that demand the highest levels of safety, security and performance, bring significant depth of commercial experience to the effort.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments