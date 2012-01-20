Intel with record year 2011

Intel has posted a positive Q4 the company announced today.

Intel’s full-year revenue of $54 billion, operating income of $17.5 billion, net income of $12.9 billion and EPS of $2..39 were all records according to the company.



The company generated approximately $21 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $4.1 billion and used $14.1 billion to repurchase 642 million shares of stock.



For the fourth quarter, Intel posted revenue of $13.9 billion, operating income of $4.6 billion and net income of $3.4 billion.



"2011 was an exceptional year for Intel," said Paul Otellini, Intel president and CEO. "With outstanding execution the company performed superbly, growing revenue by more than $10 billion and eclipsing all annual revenue and earnings records. With a tremendous product and technology pipeline for 2012, we're excited about the global growth opportunities presented by Ultrabook systems, the data center, security and the introduction of Intel-powered smartphones and tablets."