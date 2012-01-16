Embedded distributor appoints Divisional Marketing Manager

Anglia Embedded, a distributor of displays, M2M and single board computers, expands its team with the appointment of Paul Senior as Divisional Marketing Manager - M2M & Embedded.

He takes responsibility for key franchises represented by the distributor in the UK and Ireland including Cinterion, Hitachi, connectBlue and Fastrax.



According to Steve Rawlins, CEO at Anglia, “Anglia Embedded is going from strength to strength on the back of a strong portfolio of market leading suppliers. Paul Senior brings ten years sales and marketing experience to the business, and will be able to add a new dimension to our relationship with these suppliers and our M2M and embedded customers.”



Paul Senior responded saying, “Anglia offered me an irresistible opportunity to take up an exciting role at a company on the up. The Embedded market is growing rapidly, Anglia is in the right place and looks set to do exceptionally well. I look forward to the new challenges that my new position will present.”



He rejoins Anglia from Epcos, where he spent nearly 8 years as Account Manager and took responsibility for Epcos’ global relationship with a blue-chip automotive company. Prior to Epcos, he spent over two years at Anglia as Account Manager. He started his career at Inline Electronics as Production Engineer, where he was part of the team establishing the production facility when the company was formed in 1995.