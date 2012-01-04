Embedded | January 04, 2012
EnSilica with new design centre in India
EnSilica with new design centre in India focusing on verification. The company plans to recruit 30 skilled verification specialists in 2012.
EnSilica, an independent provider of IC design services and system solutions, has opened a new design centre in India (Bangalore), to complement its existing design facilities in the UK. The new design centre will be a centre of excellence for the advanced verification of complex semiconductor products and IP. Verification services will be provided for both European and local customers based on a range of methodologies but with a particular focus on UVM (the Unified Verification Methodology) and SystemVerilog.
The new design centre will also provide a scalable resource for projects requiring larger teams to accelerate timescales or deal with complex tasks as well as broaden EnSilica’s design capabilities with the addition of new Verilog AMS (analog/mixed-signal) modelling, physical implementation and embedded software services.
The new design centre will also further extend EnSilica’s existing turnkey ASIC and FPGA design capabilities with additional resources for developing EnSilica’s own portfolio of IP including its eSi-RISC highly configurable 16/32 bit embedded processors, eSi-Comms range of communications IP and eSi-Crypto encryption IP.
The Bangalore design centre will be headed by Ranganath Kempanahally as Director of Engineering. Ranganath has 15 years of wide ranging experience in ASIC design and verification roles in India, the USA and the UK. His broad spectrum of experience includes architecting advanced verification environments using eRM, OVM and UVM methodologies. He has a Masters in Electronics from the University of Mangalore, India and an MBA in “Finance and Entrepreneurship” from Cranfield School of Management in the UK.
EnSilica is actively seeking to recruit 30 skilled verification specialists for the new design centre in 2012. Applicants will be required to demonstrate experience in creating effective and pragmatic verification strategies, architecting the test environment and driving the verification process to a successful, on-time and on-budget conclusion.
“The opening of our new design centre in Bangalore, India, initially as a verification centre of excellence, is a strategic step in the ongoing development of our semiconductor services business,” said Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica. “The new centre will provide a highly competitive, additional platform for our customers as well as a firm foundation for the development of a range of new and improved capabilities.”
