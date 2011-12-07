Vestax adopts XMOS

Vestax adopts XMOS for its VCI-400 DJ MIDI Controller.

XMOS, developer of the industry’s first event-driven 32-bit embedded processor, announces that Vestax Corporation has adopted XMOS event-driven processors in its VCI-400, a professional 4-channel DJ MIDI controller with versatile control functions and premium sound quality.



The newly designed audio interface uses the XMOS asynchronous High Speed USB audio platform to provide low-latency, bit-perfect audio at 24-bit/48 kHz resolution. The audio system combines an XMOS dual-core processor with carefully selected analog components, to deliver clear and powerful sound. Vestax used the XMOS USB Audio Class 2.0 reference platform to move from concept to production in less than six months.



“The XMOS USB Audio solution gave our engineers the perfect starting point. Its flexibility allowed us to easily customize the processor to our exact requirements. We’re already planning further products using XMOS,” said Jerome Henry, chief brand officer for Vestax.



The XMOS device handles MIDI data as well as the USB data. Vestax also used the real-time deterministic processor to integrate control interfaces into the device.



“The single XMOS device replaces a number of components from our previous designs, dramatically upgrading our standard sound specifications, and reducing our material cost. These cost savings through simplified designs and the all-in-one flexibility of the XMOS device enable us to continue building innovative products with amazing sound,” continued Henry.