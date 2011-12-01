TTTech appoints Director Sales Aerospace

Jacques Gatard appointed Director Sales Aerospace Europe and Asia.

TTTech appointed Jacques Gatard as its Director Sales Aerospace, effective November 1, 2011. Jacques Gatard takes responsibility for sales agendas in the European and Asian markets.



Mr. Gatard was most recently Director Aeronautics at ONERA, the French national aerospace research center. At ONERA he progressed through a series of career moves including Researcher in Aeroacoustic, Wind Tunnel Test Manager, and Civil Aeronautics Business Development Manager, involving increasing responsibility, covering program management, engineering leadership, and sales and marketing.



"I am very excited and proud to join the TTTech team", says Jacques Gatard about his appointment. "Its unique combination of innovative products, high technology, skilled workforce and sound financial base makes it highly attractive. Working with TTTech will allow me to propose to the European and Asian aerospace markets the best reliable network solutions for the aerospace industry as well as accelerating time to market."



TTTech, headquartered in Vienna, works with key aerospace companies, integrators and suppliers on several aerospace programs. The company's core competencies include system integration for reliable networks, as well as developments for distributed embedded computing and networking architectures.



Kurt Doppelbauer, Director Global Sales Aerospace at TTTech states, "We are very pleased to have Jacques Gatard join TTTech. I am convinced his long experience in the aerospace industry will substantially contribute our overall growth plan."



"Jacques will manage the European and Asian sales activities and will play a central role in positioning TTTech for continued success in the aerospace market," comments Dr. Peter Weigand, Member of the Board and responsible for Marketing and Sales at TTTech.



Mr. Gatard holds a Master's degree in physics and acoustics from Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers and a MBA degree from the Ecole supérieure de Commerce de Toulouse. He lives in Toulouse, France with his family.