Embedded | December 01, 2011
TTTech appoints Director Sales Aerospace
Jacques Gatard appointed Director Sales Aerospace Europe and Asia.
TTTech appointed Jacques Gatard as its Director Sales Aerospace, effective November 1, 2011. Jacques Gatard takes responsibility for sales agendas in the European and Asian markets.
Mr. Gatard was most recently Director Aeronautics at ONERA, the French national aerospace research center. At ONERA he progressed through a series of career moves including Researcher in Aeroacoustic, Wind Tunnel Test Manager, and Civil Aeronautics Business Development Manager, involving increasing responsibility, covering program management, engineering leadership, and sales and marketing.
"I am very excited and proud to join the TTTech team", says Jacques Gatard about his appointment. "Its unique combination of innovative products, high technology, skilled workforce and sound financial base makes it highly attractive. Working with TTTech will allow me to propose to the European and Asian aerospace markets the best reliable network solutions for the aerospace industry as well as accelerating time to market."
TTTech, headquartered in Vienna, works with key aerospace companies, integrators and suppliers on several aerospace programs. The company's core competencies include system integration for reliable networks, as well as developments for distributed embedded computing and networking architectures.
Kurt Doppelbauer, Director Global Sales Aerospace at TTTech states, "We are very pleased to have Jacques Gatard join TTTech. I am convinced his long experience in the aerospace industry will substantially contribute our overall growth plan."
"Jacques will manage the European and Asian sales activities and will play a central role in positioning TTTech for continued success in the aerospace market," comments Dr. Peter Weigand, Member of the Board and responsible for Marketing and Sales at TTTech.
Mr. Gatard holds a Master's degree in physics and acoustics from Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers and a MBA degree from the Ecole supérieure de Commerce de Toulouse. He lives in Toulouse, France with his family.
Mr. Gatard was most recently Director Aeronautics at ONERA, the French national aerospace research center. At ONERA he progressed through a series of career moves including Researcher in Aeroacoustic, Wind Tunnel Test Manager, and Civil Aeronautics Business Development Manager, involving increasing responsibility, covering program management, engineering leadership, and sales and marketing.
"I am very excited and proud to join the TTTech team", says Jacques Gatard about his appointment. "Its unique combination of innovative products, high technology, skilled workforce and sound financial base makes it highly attractive. Working with TTTech will allow me to propose to the European and Asian aerospace markets the best reliable network solutions for the aerospace industry as well as accelerating time to market."
TTTech, headquartered in Vienna, works with key aerospace companies, integrators and suppliers on several aerospace programs. The company's core competencies include system integration for reliable networks, as well as developments for distributed embedded computing and networking architectures.
Kurt Doppelbauer, Director Global Sales Aerospace at TTTech states, "We are very pleased to have Jacques Gatard join TTTech. I am convinced his long experience in the aerospace industry will substantially contribute our overall growth plan."
"Jacques will manage the European and Asian sales activities and will play a central role in positioning TTTech for continued success in the aerospace market," comments Dr. Peter Weigand, Member of the Board and responsible for Marketing and Sales at TTTech.
Mr. Gatard holds a Master's degree in physics and acoustics from Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers and a MBA degree from the Ecole supérieure de Commerce de Toulouse. He lives in Toulouse, France with his family.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments