Prevas A/S with order from STULZ

STULZ GmbH Klimatechnik has decided to replace the current controller system for their professional air conditioning system. Prevas has been selected to fill the order and to deliver a new high tech system in the course of 2012.

The new controller system will be designed with the newest technology and will be used as a common platform for all STULZ´s air conditioning systems worldwide. The controller system will have many new features and will set new standards in the close control market.



Prevas will deliver a full scale controller system, which will include project management, mechanics, hardware, software and test systems. This will allow for mass production of the controllers.



"Prevas was chosen as our preferred supplier because of their technical skills, the short distance to the development team in Denmark, and the ability to make a full system delivery including project management, mechanics, hardware and software," says Thomas Rentz, Head of Central Buying at STULZ GmbH Klimatechnik.



"We are very happy to have won the order from STULZ in Germany. The order proves that our decision to intensify the focus in the German market was correct. We are looking forward to working together with STULZ and making a world class product we all can be proud of," says Henrik Møller, President at Prevas A/S.