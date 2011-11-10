MIPS and SYSGO collaborate

MIPS Technologies and SYSGO are collaborating to bring SYSGO’s embedded virtualization technology to MIPS32 processor cores.

“With PikeOS, we are addressing a new generation of embedded safety, security and reliability requirements across a range of markets. Compared to a conventional RTOS, the dynamic re-allocation of computing time enabled by PikeOS allows the best possible usage of CPU resources. We are pleased to work closely with MIPS to offer this solution to its licensees, who will benefit from the clean, flexible architecture and unique features of PikeOS,” said Jacques Brygier, vice president of marketing, SYSGO.



“Hypervisor-based virtualization is an important piece of the embedded security picture across each of MIPS Technologies’ target markets. Such a solution is flexible, and enables scaling of security across multiple applications and operating system instances. Together with SYSGO, we are already engaging with customers and prospects in the digital home, networking, automotive and mobile markets,” said Gideon Intrater, vice president of marketing, MIPS Technologies.



Availability



PikeOS is available now for the MIPS32 24K, 34K and 74K cores. Symmetric multiprocessing (SMP) support will be available Q1 2012.