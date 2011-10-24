© Renesas Electronics Europe Embedded | October 24, 2011
University of Glamorgan unveils Renesas Embedded Systems Lab
Renesas Electronics Europe and the University of Glamorgan officially opened the Renesas Embedded Systems Laboratory for electronics engineering students within the University’s Faculty of Advanced Technology.
The two organisations have been working together for the past five years with Renesas making regular donations of development tools and microcontrollers. The ongoing support from Renesas and the productive relationship between the two organisations has prompted the University to name its Embedded Systems Laboratory after Renesas.
Renesas Electronics has been supplying a range of these products to the University for use as course material and in final-year projects by students. A recent highlight was the donation by Renesas of the RX family of 32-bit microcontrollers with integrated Ethernet and USB connectivity.
The University, which has three campuses in South Wales, has an excellent track record for its engineering courses. The Faculty’s new Renesas Embedded Systems Lab comprises 25 new high-end terminals running cutting-edge tools. The facility was designed in collaboration with Renesas, whose sponsorship helps ensure that the students are always working with the latest technologies and development tools.
“We’re proud that the University of Glamorgan has decided to name their Embedded Systems Laboratory after Renesas, but even more honoured to be working with an organisation that gives tomorrow’s electronics engineers the optimal start to their professional careers,” said Stuart Archer European FAE Manager at Renesas Electronics Europe. “The fact that students themselves have ranked the University first in the UK for electronics engineering in the latest NSS study bears witness to this exceptional level of commitment.”
David Scammell of the University’s Faculty of Advanced Technology said, “We're very fortunate having our courses supported by the world's leading supplier of Microcontrollers. Their latest donation of the RX62N Demonstration boards will extend our students experience to 32bit devices and Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) supporting USB and Ethernet protocols.”

Note: image from left to right: Dr. Lee Jones, Head of Electronics and Computer Systems Engineering, University of Glamorgan; Dr. David Scammell, Senior Lecturer, University of Glamorgan;
Stuart Archer, European FAE Manager, Renesas Electronics Europe; Dr. Akram Mohd Hammoudeh, Deputy Head of Electronics and Computer Systems Engineering, University of Glamorgan

