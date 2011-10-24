Data Respons: Q3 - Continued strong growth

Data Respons continued with good growth in the third quarter. A solid market position and a healthy development in business areas across the group explain the positive development, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.

The group's operating revenue for the 3rd quarter was NOK 189.1 million, a growth of 23 %. EBITDA was NOK 3.0 million and EBIT ended at NOK 1.7 million. The order intake was NOK 153 million.



The group's operating revenue as per the 30 September was NOK 624.3 million, a growth of 24 %. EBITDA was NOK 8.2 million and EBIT was 4.0 million. The order intake was NOK 659 million and the order backlog was NOK 641 million, a growth of 8 %.



Record high revenues



The Norwegian operations continued its strong development in the 3rd quarter and contributed along with Sweden to record revenue for the group. A firm market position, strong customer portfolio and balanced business mix between solutions, products and consultant services contributed to a new record for the 3rd quarter and the year as a whole.



- Our Norwegian operations set the standard in terms of what we expect from the group's international focus. We are concentrating especially on reaching the potential in the Swedish market, which is estimated to be five times the size of the Norwegian market, says Ragnvaldsen.



Expect a good year-end closing



The beginning of the 4th quarter has been marked by large contract signings and a steady flow of new customer queries from our most important market segments. Combined with a solid order reserve, these are good indicators for further growth and improved results going forward, says Ragnvaldsen.