Embedded | October 18, 2011
FPGA-Controlled Test (FCT): What it is and why it is needed
Functionally, the role that FPGAs (field programmable gate arrays) have played in computer and communications systems has grown in parallel with the number of gates and the capabilities of these devices.
A recent study by the Linley Group found that the deployment of FPGAs grew 51 percent in 2010, a testament to the rapidly increasing pervasiveness of these devices. Typically, FPGAs have been deployed by system designers for downstream, end-user functionality, such as logic engines, peripheral I/O management, communications coordination, graphics and multimedia processing, as well as other types of functionality.
Now though, these versatile and flexible devices are emerging as a likely platform for next-generation embedded board test and measurement capabilities which can be employed upstream during design, development and manufacturing, and/or in ancillary downstream applications in the field following product launch, such as ongoing continuing engineering, remote diagnostics, troubleshooting and others.
This trend toward FPGA-controlled test (FCT) is a part of the larger shift toward embedded instrumentation as a more effective methodology for validating, testing and debugging circuit boards. Much of today’s leading-edge electronics technology has simply progressed beyond the reach of legacy, intrusive test technologies such as oscilloscopes and in-circuit test (ICT) systems.
Because these legacy methodologies are based on making contact with chips on boards and circuit boards themselves, they are hobbled by the physical nature of probing. The next wave of validation and test technologies – which includes FCT – will be dominated by internal, non- intrusive software-driven embedded instrumentation methodologies.
FPGA-Controlled Test: Board-Tester-in-a-Chip
The precedent for embedding test and measurement instrumentation into semiconductors is well established. Chip suppliers have been doing it for years to characterize, validate and test their devices. Recently, the usefulness of these embedded instruments has been extended to circuit board validation, test and debug. Now, the next logical step is to embed the multiple instruments that would make up a board tester into an FPGA and thereby extend the test coverage capabilities of software-driven non-intrusive board test (NBT) and validation even further.
Such a board tester might be inserted into an FPGA for temporary or permanent purposes. For example, during circuit board development, first prototypes often are delivered before the firmware for an FPGA or the operating system has been completed. At this point, the structural, functional and performance capabilities of the prototype hardware must be tested to validate the design in preparation for software integration.
Previously, functionally validating the hardware was severely limited without the board’s firmware or OS in place. As a result, development schedules might be delayed while software was being completed. Now, FCT offers an alternative. With FCT, testers made up of multiple instruments can be inserted into an FPGA on the prototypes and subsequently removed when they have helped to validate, test and debug the design.
In addition, there could be a need for this FCT tester later in the lifecycle of the circuit board. If so, then some or all of the embedded instruments might remain in the FPGA to perform manufacturing test, ongoing fault analysis, remote diagnostics or troubleshooting by field service.
-----
Author: Al Crouch Chief Technologist, Core Instrumentation ASSET InterTech
The entire whitepaper can be found here.
Now though, these versatile and flexible devices are emerging as a likely platform for next-generation embedded board test and measurement capabilities which can be employed upstream during design, development and manufacturing, and/or in ancillary downstream applications in the field following product launch, such as ongoing continuing engineering, remote diagnostics, troubleshooting and others.
This trend toward FPGA-controlled test (FCT) is a part of the larger shift toward embedded instrumentation as a more effective methodology for validating, testing and debugging circuit boards. Much of today’s leading-edge electronics technology has simply progressed beyond the reach of legacy, intrusive test technologies such as oscilloscopes and in-circuit test (ICT) systems.
Because these legacy methodologies are based on making contact with chips on boards and circuit boards themselves, they are hobbled by the physical nature of probing. The next wave of validation and test technologies – which includes FCT – will be dominated by internal, non- intrusive software-driven embedded instrumentation methodologies.
FPGA-Controlled Test: Board-Tester-in-a-Chip
The precedent for embedding test and measurement instrumentation into semiconductors is well established. Chip suppliers have been doing it for years to characterize, validate and test their devices. Recently, the usefulness of these embedded instruments has been extended to circuit board validation, test and debug. Now, the next logical step is to embed the multiple instruments that would make up a board tester into an FPGA and thereby extend the test coverage capabilities of software-driven non-intrusive board test (NBT) and validation even further.
Such a board tester might be inserted into an FPGA for temporary or permanent purposes. For example, during circuit board development, first prototypes often are delivered before the firmware for an FPGA or the operating system has been completed. At this point, the structural, functional and performance capabilities of the prototype hardware must be tested to validate the design in preparation for software integration.
Previously, functionally validating the hardware was severely limited without the board’s firmware or OS in place. As a result, development schedules might be delayed while software was being completed. Now, FCT offers an alternative. With FCT, testers made up of multiple instruments can be inserted into an FPGA on the prototypes and subsequently removed when they have helped to validate, test and debug the design.
In addition, there could be a need for this FCT tester later in the lifecycle of the circuit board. If so, then some or all of the embedded instruments might remain in the FPGA to perform manufacturing test, ongoing fault analysis, remote diagnostics or troubleshooting by field service.
-----
Author: Al Crouch Chief Technologist, Core Instrumentation ASSET InterTech
The entire whitepaper can be found here.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments