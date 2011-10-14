Sysgo announced the port of their Industrial Grade Linux ELinOS to Delta's next generation power system controller.

"We have chosen Sysgo's ELinOS as its modular, configurable and extensible design perfectly meets our requirements. ELinOS helps us to integrate existing open source communication libraries to our Controller that more and more supports functions of a communication gateway", said Adrian Pluess, Project Manager Software Design at Delta.

The R&D site in Bern develops power supplies for telecom applications. One of the modules developed in Bern is the control and supervision unit PSC 3. For several years, a commercial real time operating system is used. To prepare the upcoming extensions within the next generation of Telecom Power Supplies, Delta has decided to replace the operating system by Sysgo's ELinOS.- to supply a Linux platform as the basis for Controller applications- to fulfill the requirements of the deployment package in near future- to provide a user friendly tool chain for software developers- to have a tool chain with the level of performance required to work with large projects on existing workstationsNowadays every R&D department should be able to develop their own software modules. This involves the need to load different software modules at runtime. For that reason Delta selected Industrial Grade Linux ELinOS as the Sysgo product has been designed to provide that kind of support. Additionally Delta wants to address the Asian market and thus needs support for the Chinese language. This was another reason to select ELinOS as it makes existing open source libraries available with support for i18n.The project successfully finished mid of the year with the creation of a BSP for the Freescale MPC5125 based board, the extension of U-Boot and the set up of a base project, fully loaded with Linux services.