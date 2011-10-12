u-blox is wireless module supplier for Sprint

Through the recent purchase of Fusion Wireless, u‑blox, has become a preferred wireless module provider to Sprint. The agreement includes fast-track modem certification as well as joint business activities to develop machine-to-machine (M2M) devices using u-blox’s compact CDMA and GPS modules.

“With u-blox’s access to CDMA2000 module technology through the recent acquisition of Fusion Wireless, we are confident that u-blox has the right technologies, resources and critical mass to be a solid partner for our M2M market strategy,” said Wayne Ward, vice-president, Emerging Solutions Group for Sprint. “u-blox’s proven performance as an established wireless module vendor, a leader in GPS module technology and a high-volume, quality manufacturing company provides the right formula for a successful relationship. The extensive sales, technical, and logistics support network are all reasons why Sprint is pleased to work with u-blox.”



“With over a decade of experience, Sprint has shown tremendous growth in providing M2M solutions such as asset, fleet and people tracking, patient monitoring and telematics systems,” said Nikolaos Papadopoulos, President of u-blox America, “We are proud that Sprint recognizes our unique ability to merge wireless and GPS technologies to provide M2M and telematics solutions which are unparalleled in terms of size, sensitivity, and power consumption.”