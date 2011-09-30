Congatec offers AMD dual core power on Qseven

Congatec AG, German manufacturer of embedded computer modules, has expanded its Qseven product line.

The conga-QAF Qseven module, which is based on the AMD Embedded G-Series, is the first module to combine high graphics performance, dual core processing power and low power consumption in such a small form factor.



The conga-QAF is available in two processor variants: AMD G-Series G-T40E 1.0 GHz Dual Core (6.4 W); and AMD G-Series G-T40R 1.0 GHz Single Core (5.5 W) with up to 4 GB of low power onboard DDR3 memory.

The integrated graphics core with the Universal Video Decoder 3.0 for seamless processing of Blu-ray content via HDCP (1080p), MPEG-2, HD and DivX (MPEG-4) video supports DirectX® 11 and OpenGL 4.0 for fast 2D and 3D image display and OpenGL 1.1. LVDS. DisplayPort and HDMI graphics interfaces are provided.



The AMD G-Series graphics unit can also be used for compute-intensive parallelizable operations that are normally executed by the processor. OpenCL support is offered to ensure that non-graphics related standard operations are also easy and straightforward to perform.



The new conga-QAF Qseven module, which measures just 70 x 70 mm and uses the AMD Hudson E1 Fusion controller hub in combination with the G-Series processor, provides a powerful and compact two-chip solution with a complete feature set. Differential interfaces such as PCI Express and SATA are available. Support is further available for 8x USB 2.0, 2x SATA 3.0, 1x SDIO, 4x PCIe 2.0, LPC bus, I²C bus, Gigabit Ethernet and high definition audio.