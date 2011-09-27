Microchip adds 8-bit MCUs with configurable logic

Microchip Technology announced several new 8-bit PIC microcontrollers (MCUs) that feature configurable logic and a high level of peripheral integration in 6- to 20-pin packages.

“These new MCUs expand the reach of the PIC10F, PIC12F and PIC16F families, enabling new applications for microcontrollers that didn’t exist before,” said Steve Drehobl, vice president of Microchip’s Security, Microcontroller and Technology Development Division. “They provide an unmatched combination of unique functionality, power consumption, size and cost.”

The PIC10F(LF)32X and PIC1XF(LF)150X MCUs each feature new peripherals, including Configurable Logic Cells (CLCs), Complementary Waveform Generators (CWGs) and Numerically Controlled Oscillators (NCOs).These general-purpose MCUs enable designers to enhance the functionality, reduce design size, and decrease the cost and power consumption of products in the appliance (e.g. small kitchen appliances); automotive (e.g. interior lighting); consumer (e.g. power tools); and industrial markets (e.g. utility meters), among others.The CLC peripherals on the PIC10F(LF)32X and PIC1XF(LF)150X MCUs enable software control of combinational and sequential logic, which increases the on-chip interconnection of peripherals and I/Os, thereby reducing external components, saving code space and adding functionality.The CWG peripheral works with multiple peripherals to generate complementary waveforms with dead-band control and auto shutdown, which provides improved switching efficiencies. Additionally, the NCO peripheral enables linear frequency control and high resolution, which is required for applications such as lighting ballast, tone generation and other resonant control circuits.The MCUs also feature low power consumption, with currents of less than 30 µA/MHz in active mode, and less than 20 nA in sleep; as well as an on-chip 16 MHz internal oscillator, Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), and up to 4 Pulse-Width Modulation peripherals. An integrated temperature-indicator module enables low-cost temperature measurements.To facilitate application development, the PICDEM Lab Development Kit (part # DM163045) now includes samples of both the PIC10F322 and PIC16F1507 MCUs. Additionally, the F1 Evaluation Platform (part # DM164130-1) is available for development with enhanced mid-range core 8-bit PIC MCUs, including the PIC1XF(LF)150X family.Also available is a free CLC Configuration Tool, to streamline the setup process of the CLC module by simulating the functionality of the registers and combinational logic in a graphical user interface (GUI).All of these new MCUs are supported by Microchip’s standard development tools, including the PICkit 3 Debugger/Programmer (part # PG164130), as well as the MPLAB IDE, MPLAB REAL ICE In-Circuit Emulator and MPLAB ICD3 In-Circuit Debugger, and the Microchip and HI-TECH C compilers.The PIC10F(LF)320 and PIC10F(LF)322 MCUs are available in a 6-pin SOT-23 package, as well as 8-pin PDIP and 2mm x 3mm DFN packages. The PIC12F(LF)1501 MCU will be available in 8-pin PDIP, SOIC, MSOP and 2mm x 3mm DFN packages, and the PIC16F(LF)1503 MCU in 14-pin PDIP, SOIC and TSSOP packages, as well as a 3mm x 3mm QFN package.The PIC16F(LF)1507 MCU is available in 20-pin SSOP, PDIP, SOIC, and 4mm x 4mm QFN packages, as will the PIC16F(LF)1508/9 MCUs, when available. Pricing starts at USD 0.37 each, in 10'000-unit quantities.Samples and volume-production quantities of the PIC10F(LF)320, PIC10F(LF)322 and PIC16F(LF)1507 MCUs can be ordered as of now. The PIC1XF(LF)1501/3/8/9 MCUs are expected to be available for sampling and purchase over the next two quarters.