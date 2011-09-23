Embedded | September 23, 2011
Integrated model-based and trace-based timing analysis
Symtavision has launched SymTA/S 3.0 and TraceAnalyzer 3.0, the first fully integrated versions of these system-level tools for model-based design and trace-based verification. It is targeted at automotive, aerospace, automation and other performance- and safety-critical systems
The launch of SymTA/S 3.0 and TraceAnalyzer 3.0 creates a seamlessly integrated solution delivering full, round-trip support for model- and trace-based timing analysis. Engineers can now rapidly merge controller or network traces into existing SymTA/S models.
They can start from traces and then change the system configuration virtually to predict the performance impact of additional tasks or messages, different scheduling strategies or faster hardware. This seamless integration of model- and trace-based timing analysis enables engineers to quickly iterate their designs as many times as they want, for both new developments and evolutionary extension and optimization of existing systems.
Furthermore, SymTA/S 3.0 significantly enhances Distribution Analysis used to determine timing statistics and the probability of deadline violations. This complements Symtavision’s Worst-Case Analysis used to determine hard timing bounds. SymTA/S 3.0 now also provides direct CAN-ID support with both hexadecimal and decimal visualization, in addition to assigning priority values for CAN bus configuration.
The Report Generator has been enhanced to provide a Difference Report between two system revisions enabling engineers to undertake “what-if” analysis more easily. Additionally, the AUTOSAR XML import function has been enhanced to support shared variables, and the Communication Overhead Analysis capability has been improved to provide support for multi-core controllers.
TraceAnalyzer 3.0 provides improved external tool integration including support for Vector Informatik’s new FlexRay trace/log file format and CAN multi-channel support for its CANoe ASC trace/log file import interface. A new Report Generator, using the technology common to SymTA/S, has also been added.
“Using SymTA/S and TraceAnalyzer in combination makes a huge contribution to efficiency in terms of meeting customers’ timing design and verification requirements. Many of them have been requesting closer alignment of the two tools in order to provide a more natural fit with their design processes,” said Dr. Marek Jersak, CEO of Symtavision.
“This is precisely what we have delivered with the launch of SymTA/S 3.0 and TraceAnalyzer 3.0 - comprehensive round-trip support for model- and trace-based timing analysis in a seamless environment with a consistent user interface. Together they deliver unparalleled design productivity and quality when planning, evolving, implementing and verifying embedded real-time systems. Additionally, the introduction of significant new and improved process integration features as well as timing analysis functionality to both SymTA/S and TraceAnalyzer, have further enhanced engineer productivity", he continues.
