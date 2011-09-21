Atollic boosts ARM processor-based development productivity

Atollic has announced a major extension of its offering for embedded systems development tools with TrueSTUDIO for ARM.

Atollic TrueSTUDIO is a development and debugging tool that offers an editor, an optimizing C/C++ compiler and a multiprocessor-aware debugger with real-time tracing. Now supporting ARM processor-based microcontrollers from many semiconductor manufacturers, the tool suite delivers a leap in software development team collaboration and developer productivity, and offers advanced features including ARM build and debug tools, Serial Wire Viewer (SWV) tracing and graphical UML diagram editors for model-based design and architecture.



Also available to ARM developers are Atollic’s professional code-quality analysis and test-automation toolbox.



This new release of Atollic TrueSTUDIO targets the wide domain of ARM processor- based embedded systems, offering generic support for multiple ARM CPU cores, including: ARM7TM, ARM9TM, CortexTM-M0, Cortex-M1, Cortex-M3 and Cortex-M4 processors.



Additionally, Atollic TrueSTUDIO for ARM also includes device-specific support for an extensive list of ARM processor-based microcontroller families, including: Atmel AT91SAM, EnergyMicro EFM32, Freescale KinetisTM, Fujitsu FM3TM, STMicroelectronics STM32TM, Texas Instruments Stellaris and Toshiba TXTM.



“This is a welcome addition to the ARM embedded ecosystem”, said Ian Johnson, Product Manager, Processor Division, ARM. “Atollic TrueSTUDIO for ARM integrates a range of features which take advantage of the advanced features of the Cortex-M processors.”



“The launch of Atollic TrueSTUDIO for ARM is a significant milestone for Atollic”, added Magnus Unemyr, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Atollic. “We have worked closely with ARM to ensure that we bring trusted and best-in-class development and debugging tools with wide ranging microcontroller target support to the large universe of ARM processor-based embedded systems engineers.”



Atollic TrueSTUDIO also offers multiple advanced features, such as: an ECLIPSETM- based IDE with an editor; x86 C/C++ build and debug tools for development of PC command-line applications; parallel compilation and multiprocessor debugging; and integrated version-control system client with revision graph visualization, enabling easy tracing of the history of code additions and revisions.



Atollic TrueSTUDIO for ARM also supports a wide range of evaluation boards and popular JTAG probes, including Atmel SAM-ICETM as well as ST-LINK from STMicroelectronics and J-Link from SEGGER Microcontroller.