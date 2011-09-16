Kontron supplies Lufthansa Systems

Kontron (formerly AP Avionx) will be a supplier for BoardConnect, the wireless onboard in-flight entertainment (IFE) solution from Lufthansa Systems.

The core equipment from Kontron includes an ACE Flight 600 airborne video server and a Cab-n-Connect cabin wireless access point (CWAP) with integrated Wi-Fi antenna. In addition, Kontron will provide a wireless Inseat Display that is also available for airline carriers.



"The airborne equipment that Kontron will deliver to Lufthansa Systems leverages our years of successful avionics and rugged system integration experience," said Andy Mason, Business Unit Manager, Mil Aero Products Group at Kontron. "With recent advances in processor, storage and wireless technology, Kontron is able to supply components to Lufthansa Systems that result in impressive system-level performance with significant cost and weight reductions for airline customers. Kontron is also able to meet Lufthansa Systems’ time-to-market and total cost of ownership goals."



"For too long, on-board infotainment has been a closed system, separate from all the other passenger services. BoardConnect changes the passenger experience by integrating everything that touches on entertainment and information into a wireless infotainment platform," said Dr. Joerg Liebe, CIO of Lufthansa Systems. "With the Kontron equipment, we are able to offer BoardConnect with a high-quality, low implementation cost that promises a virtually immediate return on investment."