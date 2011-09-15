Embedded | September 15, 2011
Freescale collaborates with Avionics manufacturers
Freescale Semiconductor has formed a working group with North American and European commercial avionics manufacturers to define their information requirements for advanced Freescale multicore processors being used in commercial avionics applications.
The Multicore for Avionics(MCFA) working group was established to help commercial avionics companies fully leverage the performance, power and size advantages of Freescale's commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) embedded multicore processors, such as the eight-core QorIQ P4080 device.
The MCFA working group includes representatives from BAE Systems, BARCO, Boeing, EADS, ELBIT, GE Aviation, Hamilton Sunstrand, Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, Thales and Freescale Semiconductor.
"Highly advanced multicore processors based on Power Architecture technology are ideally suited to meet the demanding requirements of commercial avionics applications," said Glenn Beck, avionics marketing manager for Freescale's Networking Processor Division.
This week the DO-254 Users Group heard an MCFA proposal for addressing the unique advantages and challenges sophisticated multicore technology presents for avionics certification processes. The proposal is the result of an assessment by the MCFA working group and includes recommendations for a common, consistent certification methodology.
"The members of the MCFA working group have come together to deal with this challenge," said Dr. Fred Fisher of the Aerospace Vehicle Systems Institute (AVSI). "Their proposal provides the direction needed for the certification of systems with complex SoC microprocessors."
MCFA working group participation and membership is open to all companies interested in certifying commercial aviation systems or subsystems. Please contact your local Freescale sales office for more information.
The MCFA working group includes representatives from BAE Systems, BARCO, Boeing, EADS, ELBIT, GE Aviation, Hamilton Sunstrand, Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, Thales and Freescale Semiconductor.
"Highly advanced multicore processors based on Power Architecture technology are ideally suited to meet the demanding requirements of commercial avionics applications," said Glenn Beck, avionics marketing manager for Freescale's Networking Processor Division.
This week the DO-254 Users Group heard an MCFA proposal for addressing the unique advantages and challenges sophisticated multicore technology presents for avionics certification processes. The proposal is the result of an assessment by the MCFA working group and includes recommendations for a common, consistent certification methodology.
"Future avionics systems will benefit from the integration provided by multicore SoCs as the industry strives to provide safer, lighter and feature-rich commercial aircraft," said Greg Arundale of Rockwell Collins. "The work that has come from the MCFA working group provides a crucial step toward allowing us to take advantage of next-generation processors provided by the electronics component industry."
"The members of the MCFA working group have come together to deal with this challenge," said Dr. Fred Fisher of the Aerospace Vehicle Systems Institute (AVSI). "Their proposal provides the direction needed for the certification of systems with complex SoC microprocessors."
MCFA working group participation and membership is open to all companies interested in certifying commercial aviation systems or subsystems. Please contact your local Freescale sales office for more information.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments