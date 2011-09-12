Embedded | September 12, 2011
Finnish Defence Forces team with EB
The Finnish Defence Forces have decided to deploy EB's Tactical Wireless IP Network that EB released earlier this week. The value of the purchase is EUR 15.6 million (excl. VAT) and the term of the contract is until the first half of 2013.
EB will develop a wireless IP network for the need of Finnish Defence Forces and deliver the first pilot series of the software defined radios. Related to the project, the Finnish Defence Forces has a purchase option for further development as well as serial purchase of the product.
The EB Tactical Wireless IP Network is a stand-alone military wireless broadband network that can be deployed in any location. It enables the formation of an independent IP network that is compatible with existing infrastructure, both wire-line and wireless.
Being based on Software Defined Radio makes the product versatile, upgradeable and easy to adapt. It enables a mesh network solution with high data rate and automatic network configuration required by battle groups on the move. The product has an excellent performance and form factor as both network node and router functionality are integrated into a single product. The Product was developed to be compatible with the SCA and ESSOR software architectures.
"The defence forces require an even better situational awareness of the status in the field, forces need effective co-ordination and communication infrastructure, logistics needs to be planned online - this growing data flow requires the digitalization of command and control systems. High capacity wireless IP backbone solutions, like the EB Tactical Wireless IP network, build the core of our digitalization and enables the creation of a tactical communications network," says Juha Mattila, colonel at Finnish Defence Forces, C4IS Division. "This compact Software Defined Radio based solution allows us to use less units, resulting in space savings and lower maintenance costs. It brings flexibility with multi-channel functionality and enables us to adapt to changes through the whole lifecycle."
"This product responds to the Finnish Defence Forces requirements for modern military operations, demanding much higher data rates in the field," said Jari Sankala, vice president, Defence & Security at EB. "We are pleased with the cooperation with the Finnish Defence Forces; their stringent requirements enable us to develop world class products. This co-operation opens us also excellent opportunities for international business."
The EB Tactical Wireless IP Network is a stand-alone military wireless broadband network that can be deployed in any location. It enables the formation of an independent IP network that is compatible with existing infrastructure, both wire-line and wireless.
Being based on Software Defined Radio makes the product versatile, upgradeable and easy to adapt. It enables a mesh network solution with high data rate and automatic network configuration required by battle groups on the move. The product has an excellent performance and form factor as both network node and router functionality are integrated into a single product. The Product was developed to be compatible with the SCA and ESSOR software architectures.
"The defence forces require an even better situational awareness of the status in the field, forces need effective co-ordination and communication infrastructure, logistics needs to be planned online - this growing data flow requires the digitalization of command and control systems. High capacity wireless IP backbone solutions, like the EB Tactical Wireless IP network, build the core of our digitalization and enables the creation of a tactical communications network," says Juha Mattila, colonel at Finnish Defence Forces, C4IS Division. "This compact Software Defined Radio based solution allows us to use less units, resulting in space savings and lower maintenance costs. It brings flexibility with multi-channel functionality and enables us to adapt to changes through the whole lifecycle."
"This product responds to the Finnish Defence Forces requirements for modern military operations, demanding much higher data rates in the field," said Jari Sankala, vice president, Defence & Security at EB. "We are pleased with the cooperation with the Finnish Defence Forces; their stringent requirements enable us to develop world class products. This co-operation opens us also excellent opportunities for international business."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments