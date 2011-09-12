Finnish Defence Forces team with EB

The Finnish Defence Forces have decided to deploy EB's Tactical Wireless IP Network that EB released earlier this week. The value of the purchase is EUR 15.6 million (excl. VAT) and the term of the contract is until the first half of 2013.

EB will develop a wireless IP network for the need of Finnish Defence Forces and deliver the first pilot series of the software defined radios. Related to the project, the Finnish Defence Forces has a purchase option for further development as well as serial purchase of the product.



The EB Tactical Wireless IP Network is a stand-alone military wireless broadband network that can be deployed in any location. It enables the formation of an independent IP network that is compatible with existing infrastructure, both wire-line and wireless.



Being based on Software Defined Radio makes the product versatile, upgradeable and easy to adapt. It enables a mesh network solution with high data rate and automatic network configuration required by battle groups on the move. The product has an excellent performance and form factor as both network node and router functionality are integrated into a single product. The Product was developed to be compatible with the SCA and ESSOR software architectures.



"The defence forces require an even better situational awareness of the status in the field, forces need effective co-ordination and communication infrastructure, logistics needs to be planned online - this growing data flow requires the digitalization of command and control systems. High capacity wireless IP backbone solutions, like the EB Tactical Wireless IP network, build the core of our digitalization and enables the creation of a tactical communications network," says Juha Mattila, colonel at Finnish Defence Forces, C4IS Division. "This compact Software Defined Radio based solution allows us to use less units, resulting in space savings and lower maintenance costs. It brings flexibility with multi-channel functionality and enables us to adapt to changes through the whole lifecycle."



"This product responds to the Finnish Defence Forces requirements for modern military operations, demanding much higher data rates in the field," said Jari Sankala, vice president, Defence & Security at EB. "We are pleased with the cooperation with the Finnish Defence Forces; their stringent requirements enable us to develop world class products. This co-operation opens us also excellent opportunities for international business."