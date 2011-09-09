Kontron makes a strategic entry into ARM architecture

Today, Kontron announced its strategic entry into ARM architecture, enabling a new breed of embedded scalable building blocks for application-ready platforms with low-power consumption.

The first products planned for 2011 will be in the module and board form factors. Under development at Kontron is a new module format, optimized for usage with ARM System-On-Chip (SOC) processor types. The modules will enable ARM processors, single, dual and quad core, to be used in most vertical market applications.



Following the initial release, Kontron then plans to expand its SBC family, as well as tablet and box PCs and HMIs. All Kontron ARM-based products will be available as standard solutions or as customer-specific designs as required.



"ARM- and RISC-based solutions have been part of our product range for quite a long period of time. Our strategic focus, however, was mainly x86 processor technology. Now we are extending our product range significantly with the addition of ARM ", explains Dirk Finstel, CTO of Kontron."By doing this, we are creating building blocks which will enable us to serve our embedded computing customers even more comprehensively. Along with the extremely energy-efficient, stationary solutions we will be placing a special focus on mobile solutions with excellent battery power-saving characteristics, which will be an ideal extension to our x86 portfolio."



"Due to the increase in software support beyond the boundaries of x86 technology by companies such as Microsoft, many of our customers also want to branch out on the processor technology they use", states Finstel. "Porting existing and new solutions between RISC and CISC architectures can be carried out with increased ease. The actual processor architecture is becoming less relevant as a decision criterion. Price, power consumption and performance per watt are now amongst the most important factors. One can also say that – after the revolution which x86 technology triggered off – a new era has begun in which, thanks to the extensive software support, the boundaries of processor technology are disappearing as the software eco-system has been extended to further technology platforms. This is why it is a logical step for us to launch solutions for ARM and RISC technologies which are very closely related."