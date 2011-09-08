Embedded | September 08, 2011
Freescale partners with Mentor Graphics
Freescale Semiconductor has selected Mentor Graphics to develop a software library of advanced mathematical and signal processing functions optimized for the latest version of Freescale’s AltiVec processing engine.
The Mentor Embedded Performance Library for Freescale’s AltiVec technology is designed to help Freescale’s recently announced QorIQ Advanced Multiprocessing (AMP) processors achieve maximum performance from the newest AltiVec engine while simultaneously supporting software developer productivity.
Freescale’s AltiVec technology addresses high-bandwidth data processing and algorithmic-intensive computations, delivering DSP-level floating point performance. AltiVec technology is built into Freescale’s new multithreaded, 64-bit Power Architecture® e6500 core, which is a key element of Freescale's next-generation QorIQ AMP series of multicore processors.
“The enhanced version of our proven and highly successful AltiVec vector processing technology is a key advantage for Freescale, and we are pleased to help enable world-class software that fully leverages its benefits,” said Raja Tabet, vice president of Software and Systems, Networking and Multimedia Group, Freescale Semiconductor. “We look forward to working with our strategic Linux partner, Mentor Graphics, to deliver advanced software designed to help customers differentiate and win in the marketplace.”
The solution’s low-level library is expected to provide a robust embedded software foundation for enabling fast, reliable development of end-user software. It is planned to include more than 800 math and signal processing functions such as Fast Fourier Transforms (FFT), convolutions, correlations, FIR filters, IIR filters, element-wise vector functions, and linear algebra functions.
“Applications with high data throughput requirements will greatly benefit from the incorporation of enhanced AltiVec technology into QorIQ products,” said Paul Virgo, marketing director for the Embedded Computing business of Emerson Network Power. “The addition of advanced software on Freescale’s QorIQ AMP series products will help our OEM customers boost performance and streamline development with our market-leading embedded solutions.”
“As Freescale’s strategic Linux partner, our expertise in embedded technologies and services helps establish a comprehensive software ecosystem for Freescale customers to develop products with greater productivity and performance,” said Glenn Perry, general manager, Mentor Graphics Embedded Software Division. “The AltiVec library is yet another example of a critical resource for high-performance software applications based on QorIQ AMP processors.”
Freescale’s AltiVec technology addresses high-bandwidth data processing and algorithmic-intensive computations, delivering DSP-level floating point performance. AltiVec technology is built into Freescale’s new multithreaded, 64-bit Power Architecture® e6500 core, which is a key element of Freescale's next-generation QorIQ AMP series of multicore processors.
“The enhanced version of our proven and highly successful AltiVec vector processing technology is a key advantage for Freescale, and we are pleased to help enable world-class software that fully leverages its benefits,” said Raja Tabet, vice president of Software and Systems, Networking and Multimedia Group, Freescale Semiconductor. “We look forward to working with our strategic Linux partner, Mentor Graphics, to deliver advanced software designed to help customers differentiate and win in the marketplace.”
The solution’s low-level library is expected to provide a robust embedded software foundation for enabling fast, reliable development of end-user software. It is planned to include more than 800 math and signal processing functions such as Fast Fourier Transforms (FFT), convolutions, correlations, FIR filters, IIR filters, element-wise vector functions, and linear algebra functions.
“Applications with high data throughput requirements will greatly benefit from the incorporation of enhanced AltiVec technology into QorIQ products,” said Paul Virgo, marketing director for the Embedded Computing business of Emerson Network Power. “The addition of advanced software on Freescale’s QorIQ AMP series products will help our OEM customers boost performance and streamline development with our market-leading embedded solutions.”
“As Freescale’s strategic Linux partner, our expertise in embedded technologies and services helps establish a comprehensive software ecosystem for Freescale customers to develop products with greater productivity and performance,” said Glenn Perry, general manager, Mentor Graphics Embedded Software Division. “The AltiVec library is yet another example of a critical resource for high-performance software applications based on QorIQ AMP processors.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments