Embedded | August 09, 2011
Source code for Micriµm’s µC/OS-III Real-Time Kernel available
Premier Farnell has signed an agreement with Micriµm to provide free evaluation access to the source code for Micriµm’s µC/OS-III Real-Time Kernel through the element14 knode.
“We are pleased that our source-available model for µC/OS-III will be a key component in helping design engineers quickly develop new products through the element14 knode. We recognise the added value that the element14 knode offers to the designer and are excited to be a part of its continued development", said Jean Labrosse, founder, CEO and President of Micriµm.
“We are delighted to be working closely with Micriµm in the global roll out of their strategy for opening up µC/OS-III source for free evaluation and education. Our element14 community has changed the way engineers collaborate, and the element14 knode is changing the way engineers can quickly access and configure their design flow solutions. The initiative with Micriµm provides our customers with immediate access to the µC/OS-III kernel and fast, accurate evaluation is a critical step in reducing their time to market", said David Shen, Group Senior Vice President and Global Head of EDE and Technical Marketing of Premier Farnell.
µC/OS-III books, compatible evaluation boards, tools and projects are all available from the element14 knode. Developers start the evaluation process by downloading the µC/OS-III source from element14. Once they have decided to use the kernel for production, they can then purchase a license directly from element14 and leverage the fully featured and fully supported industry strength software.
µC/OS-III is free to students, professors, hobbyists and professionals for non-commercial use.
