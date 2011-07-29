QNX powers new Zebra QLn series printer

Zebra Technologies is standardizing on the QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System (RTOS) as the software platform for its portfolio of printers.

The first Zebra Technologies product line to use the QNX Neutrino RTOS is the new QLn mobile printer series.



“QNX Software Systems is widely recognized for its superior realtime operating system and because of that, we could not think of a better choice to power our new printer line,” said Victor Salmons, Director, Application Technologies, Zebra Technologies.



“From automotive infotainment systems and tablets to the next generation of mobile printers, QNX technology is behind systems we depend on every day for work and life,” said Derek Kuhn, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, QNX Software Systems.