EU’s INTERESTED project concludes with goals achieved

The European Union’s three-year INTERESTED project has come to a successful conclusion with its goals achieved in terms of significantly reducing the cost and improving the quality and time-to-market of safety-critical embedded systems.

The INTERESTED (INTERoperable Embedded Systems Tool chain for Enhanced rapid Design, prototyping and code generation) project, funded under the 7th Framework Programme, has created an integrated and open reference tool chain for complex safety and mission-critical embedded systems and software development that is not only highly dependable, safe and efficient but also reduces design and deployment costs by up to 50%.



The INTERESTED reference tool chain successfully assimilates tools from leading European embedded tool vendors into three distinct design domains - system and software design, networking and execution platform, and timing and code analysis - covering the full spectrum of embedded systems and software development.



“We are extremely pleased to have brought the INTERESTED project to a highly successful conclusion. It represents a major opportunity to improve the cost, quality and time-to-market of embedded systems in Europe,” said Eric Bantegnie, CEO of Esterel Technologies and co-ordinator of the INTERESTED consortium.



“It has been a massive effort. The past 12 months alone has seen the completion of 17 integrations between the 11 different tools in the INTERESTED reference tool chain, so far resulting in 14 new product prototypes. This extends from requirements capture down to the actual integration of the code on target, including verification and validation.”



The European embedded tool vendors who participated in the INTERESTED consortium included AbsInt Angewandte Informatik (Germany), Atego (UK), Commissariat à l’Energie Atomique et aux énergies alternatives (France), Esterel Technologies (France), Evidence (Italy), Symtavision (Germany), Sysgo (Germany) and TTTech Computertechnik (Austria).



As an ongoing part of the INTERESTED project, the reference tool chain has also been evaluated and validated by several major European embedded tool users on practical applications against real-world design interoperability and cost-reduction requirements.



These industrial partners, including Airbus Operations S.A.S (France), Thales (France), Commissariat à l’Energie Atomique et aux énergies alternatives (France), and Siemens Mobility Division, Rail Automation (Germany) and Magneti Marelli (Italy) representative of the primary, mission and safety-critical target industries, all reported significant productivity improvements.