Symtavision and Autosar modeling tool vendors collaborate

Symtavision has entered a series of collaborations on timing design and verification with leading Autosar modeling tool vendors.

The collaborations have resulted in the integration of Symtavision’s SymTA/S scheduling analysis tool suite for system-level timing design and timing verification with aquintos/Vector’s PREEvision, Continental Engineering Services’ CESSAR-CT, dSPACE’s SystemDesk and ETAS’ i-SOLAR.



“Our various collaborations on timing design and verification add a critical new dimension to the overall effectiveness of the Autosar development capabilities offered by aquintos/Vector, Continental Engineering Services, dSPACE and ETAS and confirms our market leadership in Autosar timing design and verification,” said Dr. Marek Jersak, CEO of Symtavision.



“While Autosar provides a standard basis for specifying software architectures and ECU configurations, it is timing analysis that enables engineers to determine precisely how good their designs really are and optimize them accordingly.”