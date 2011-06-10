Kontron with two design wins totalling USD 41 million

Kontron AG has announced two design wins totaling USD 41 million: a measurement technology company will deploy Kontron technology for its EXT wireless communications test sets.

Over the next five years, the new platform generation for the communication test set project will be based on Kontron's COM Express ETXe-CD modules and Intel Core 2 Duo chipsets. Production is set to start up in the second quarter of 2011 before reaching full output in the first quarter of 2012. The volume for Kontron comprises USD 24 million.



Kontron is reporting the second design win in the important defense and security/safety market. The order entails a volume of USD 17 million. Kontron is to provide digital signal processing technology for one of the world's largest manufacturers of defense technology. This project, which is assigned by the US military, is subject to strict confidentiality. The products delivered by Kontron are particularly robust and are planned for aerospace deployment; production is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2011.



"For the first time since the important acquisition of the military specialist AP Labs last year, our products will be integrated into AP housings," commented Kontron CEO Ulrich Gehrmann. "Along with an excellent price/performance relationship, and established and successful customer relationships, our global positioning proved decisive for both design wins. We are the only provider to conduct development and production, as well as to manage customer relationships, across Europe, Asia and North America. For our customers, who are always subject to ever greater time pressure, this results in an unrivalled level of speed with which we can satisfy orders."